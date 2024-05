Otoboke Beaver have recorded a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR’s ongoing series. The band played “Akimahenka”, “S’il Vous Plait”, “Bakuro Book”, and “Don’t Light My Fire” from their 2019 album Itekoma Hits along with “Pardon?”, “I Am Not Maternal”, “Yakitori”, and “I Checked Your Cellphone” from their 2022 album SUPER CHAMPON. Check out the video below.