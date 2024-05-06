Saosin release live videos for Sunny Day Real Estate and Blindside covers

by Em Moore
Saosin have released two new live cover songs along with accompanying videos. With original singles Anthony Green they covered “Seven” by Sunny Day Real Estate and with Cove Reber they covered “Pitiful” by Blindside. Both covers are on their upcoming live album Live at The Garden Amphitheater which was recorded on June 17-18, 2023, and which will be out on July 19 via Born Losers Records. Saosin will be supporting Hawthorne Heights on select dates of their upcoming 20th anniversary tour including dates on their traveling Is For Lovers festival this summer. The band will also be touring the US with Cove Reber for the first time in 14 years starting later this month. Check out the videos below.