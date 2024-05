16 hours ago by Em Moore

Hit Like A Girl has released a new song called “The Decider”. The song is available digitally and was self-released. Hit Like A Girl will be playing Stoopfest in Michigan this weekend, Pouzza Fest in Montreal next week, and Pug Fest 2 in Michigan in June. Hit Like A Girl released their EPs Becoming and Heart Breaker in 2022. Check out the song below.