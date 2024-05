, Posted by 14 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

On May 3, Sum 41 stopped by Good Morning America to perform live as well as talk about their final album and tour. The band played “Dopamine” from Heaven :x: Hell which was released earlier this year. Sum 41 are currently on their final world tour and will be playing their final Canadian shows in January 2025. Check out the video below.