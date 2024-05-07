Truck Violence to release new album, share video for “Undressed you layn’t before”

by Em Moore
Montreal-based folky hardcore band Truck Violence have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Violence and will be out on July 5 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for their new song “Undressed you layn’t before” which was directed by the band. Truck Violence released HINTERLANDS in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Violence Tracklist
1. Undressed you layn't before
2. Lecture
3. Guns buried in the front yard
4. Drunk to death
5. The gash
6. He ended the bender hanging
7. I bore you now bear for me
8. Along the ditch till town