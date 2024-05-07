The Sisters of Mercy have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Blaqk Audio, the band made up of Davey Havok and Jade Puget from AFI, will be joining them on all dates. The Sisters of Mercy released their album Vision Thing in 1990. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/14
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|09/15
|McKees Rocks, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|09/17
|Baltimore, MD
|The Lyric Theater
|09/18
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia
|09/20
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|09/22
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|09/24
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore
|09/26
|St. Augustine, FL
|St Augustine Amphitheatre
|09/27
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca Cola Roxy
|09/29
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at the Moody Theater
|10/01
|Dallas, TX
|Southside Ballroom
|10/03
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|10/05
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|10/06
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|10/08
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic
|10/09
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic
|10/11
|Portland, OR
|Crystal Ballroom
|10/12
|Portland, OR
|Crystal Ballroom
|10/15
|Vancouver, BC
|The Orpheum
|10/16
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|10/18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Union Events Center
|10/19
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|10/22
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore
|10/23
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|10/25
|Cleveland, OH
|Temple Live
|10/26
|Toronto, ON
|HISTORY