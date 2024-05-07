The Sisters of Mercy / Blaqk Audio (US and Canada)

The Sisters Of Mercy
by Tours

The Sisters of Mercy have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Blaqk Audio, the band made up of Davey Havok and Jade Puget from AFI, will be joining them on all dates. The Sisters of Mercy released their album Vision Thing in 1990. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/14Detroit, MIThe Fillmore
 09/15McKees Rocks, PARoxian Theatre
 09/17Baltimore, MDThe Lyric Theater
 09/18Philadelphia, PAThe Met Philadelphia
 09/20New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
 09/22Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway
 09/24Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore
 09/26St. Augustine, FLSt Augustine Amphitheatre
 09/27Atlanta, GACoca Cola Roxy
 09/29Austin, TXACL Live at the Moody Theater
 10/01Dallas, TXSouthside Ballroom
 10/03Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
 10/05San Diego, CACal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
 10/06Los Angeles, CAGreek Theatre
 10/08San Francisco, CAThe Masonic
 10/09San Francisco, CAThe Masonic
 10/11Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom
 10/12Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom
 10/15Vancouver, BCThe Orpheum
 10/16Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
 10/18Salt Lake City, UTUnion Events Center
 10/19Denver, COMission Ballroom
 10/22Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore
 10/23Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom
 10/25Cleveland, OHTemple Live
 10/26Toronto, ONHISTORY