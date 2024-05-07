Mega Infinity have announced tour dates for the US Midwest for this summer. This is the band’s first Midwestern tour and will kick off in July. Mega Infinity will be playing SPI Fest later this month in Conneticut and released their EP Chaos Magick in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Vneue
|City
|Jul 11
|Liar’s Club
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 12
|Ninguid Records Music Festival at Blueberry Hill
|St. Louis, MO
|Jul 14
|Natural State Provisions
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jul 15
|Howard’s Club H
|Bowling Green, OH
|Jul 16
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA