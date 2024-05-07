Mega Infinity announce Midwestern US tour

Mega Infinity
Mega Infinity have announced tour dates for the US Midwest for this summer. This is the band’s first Midwestern tour and will kick off in July. Mega Infinity will be playing SPI Fest later this month in Conneticut and released their EP Chaos Magick in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVneueCity
Jul 11Liar’s ClubChicago, IL
Jul 12Ninguid Records Music Festival at Blueberry HillSt. Louis, MO
Jul 14Natural State ProvisionsIndianapolis, IN
Jul 15Howard’s Club HBowling Green, OH
Jul 16Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA