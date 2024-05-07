Mannequin Pussy have announced North American tour dates for this summer and fall. Margaritas Podridas and Ovlov will be joining them on select dates. Mannequin Pussy are currently touring North America with Soul Glo and will be ttouring Europe starting later this month. The band released I Got Heaven earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|7/12
|Day In Day Out Festival
|Seattle, WA
|7/19
|GRRRL Camp Music Festival
|Omaha, NE
|7/21
|Pitchfork Music and Arts Festival
|Chicago, IL
|7/30
|Portland House of Music
|Portland, ME
|w/Ovlov
|7/31
|3S Artspace
|Portsmouth, NH
|w/Ovlov
|8/01
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT
|w/Ovlov
|8/02
|Osheaga Music Festival
|Montreal, QC
|8/04
|The Drake
|Amherst, MA
|w/Ovlov
|9/26
|Toad’s Place
|New Haven, CT
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|9/27
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|9/28
|All Things Go
|Columbia, MD
|10/01
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/02
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/03
|Varsity Theatre
|Baton Rouge, LA
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/04
|Austin City Limits
|Austin, TX
|10/05
|Cine El Rey Movie Pub
|McAllen, TX
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/07
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/08
|191 Toole
|Tuscon, AZ
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/10
|Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/11
|The Bellwether
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/12
|Best Friends Forever Music Festival
|Las Vegas, NV
|10/14
|Fox Theatre
|Boulder, CO
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/16
|The Grenada Theater
|Lawrence, KS
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/17
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/18
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/19
|The Burl
|Lexington, KY
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/21
|Handlebar
|Pensacola, FL
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/22
|The Wooly
|Gainesville, FL
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/24
|Revolution
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/25
|The Beacham
|Orlando, FL
|w/Margartias Podraidas
|10/26
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|w/Margartias Podraidas