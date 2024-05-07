Mannequin Pussy announce North American tour with Ovlov and Margaritas Podridas

Mannequin Pussy
Mannequin Pussy have announced North American tour dates for this summer and fall. Margaritas Podridas and Ovlov will be joining them on select dates. Mannequin Pussy are currently touring North America with Soul Glo and will be ttouring Europe starting later this month. The band released I Got Heaven earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
7/12Day In Day Out FestivalSeattle, WA
7/19GRRRL Camp Music FestivalOmaha, NE
7/21Pitchfork Music and Arts FestivalChicago, IL
7/30Portland House of MusicPortland, MEw/Ovlov
7/313S ArtspacePortsmouth, NHw/Ovlov
8/01Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VTw/Ovlov
8/02Osheaga Music FestivalMontreal, QC
8/04The DrakeAmherst, MAw/Ovlov
9/26Toad’s PlaceNew Haven, CTw/Margartias Podraidas
9/27Asbury LanesAsbury Park, NJw/Margartias Podraidas
9/28All Things GoColumbia, MD
10/01The Grey EagleAsheville, NCw/Margartias Podraidas
10/02SaturnBirmingham, ALw/Margartias Podraidas
10/03Varsity TheatreBaton Rouge, LAw/Margartias Podraidas
10/04Austin City LimitsAustin, TX
10/05Cine El Rey Movie PubMcAllen, TXw/Margartias Podraidas
10/07Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TXw/Margartias Podraidas
10/08191 TooleTuscon, AZw/Margartias Podraidas
10/10Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CAw/Margartias Podraidas
10/11The BellwetherLos Angeles, CAw/Margartias Podraidas
10/12Best Friends Forever Music FestivalLas Vegas, NV
10/14Fox TheatreBoulder, COw/Margartias Podraidas
10/16The Grenada TheaterLawrence, KSw/Margartias Podraidas
10/17Delmar HallSt. Louis, MOw/Margartias Podraidas
10/18ZanzabarLouisville, KYw/Margartias Podraidas
10/19The BurlLexington, KYw/Margartias Podraidas
10/21HandlebarPensacola, FLw/Margartias Podraidas
10/22The WoolyGainesville, FLw/Margartias Podraidas
10/24RevolutionFt. Lauderdale, FLw/Margartias Podraidas
10/25The BeachamOrlando, FLw/Margartias Podraidas
10/26The OrpheumTampa, FLw/Margartias Podraidas