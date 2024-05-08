The Dreaded Laramie have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Princess Feedback and will be out on July 5 via Smartpunk Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Life Is Funny” which was directed by the band and features practical effects by Virginity and William Cunningham. The Dreaded Laramie released their EP Everything A Girl Could Ask For in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.