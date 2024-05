18 hours ago by Em Moore

Today we are thrilled to bring you a premiere of the new song by Minneapolis-based Bermuda Squares! The song is called “Robbery” and is off their upcoming album Outsider. Speaking to Punknews about the track singer and guitarist Tony Milek said,



“To quote Wesley Willis, it’s just a rock and roll song.”

Outsider will be out everywhere on May 17 via Feel It Records. Listen to the song below!