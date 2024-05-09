Listen to the new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown by God Mother!

We also caught up with the band to hear the story behind each track. Sinneseld will be out everywhere on May 10 and you can pre-order it right here . Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

"The world has also changed a lot for the worse… We have struggled to hold onto mental health and our sense of purpose, with the reality around us.”

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP by Stockholm, Sweden’s God Mother ! The EP is called Sinneseld and features five rocking new tracks. Speaking about the EP vocalist Sebastian Campbell said,

<a href="https://godmothersverige.bandcamp.com/album/sinneseld">Sinneseld by GOD MOTHER</a>

Sinneseld Track-byTrack Breakdown “Huddinge Blues”

Ode to God Mother's residence. Huddinge is an area, south of Stockholm, where God Mother has grown and lived in a cramped basement rehearsal that took us from illegal subway shows to Terminal 5 in New York. We love this miserable place.

“Big Things Coming”

The song first came up as a riff idea from Max, which I always thought sounded like a version of the “What’s that Cartoon?” skit from Cartoon Network. It was fun to write and arrange something that sounded more clear and direct than what we’ve done before. Sebastian hasn’t made this kind of vocal recording before, so that was fun, giving it a go. Pissed Jeans has been a big inspiration. The song is about boasting about your self-worth in a world where you’re only measured by what you can produce.

“Human+”

We live in the age of AI. This is a song about what is truly real to us, in the life we have as a walking fleshsuit on this planet. Experiencing everything for the first time, and the lifelong lust and hunt just to feel it again: fucking passionately, eating the best thing you’ve ever tasted, topping your best high, destroying the opposition and seeing them driven before you. Everything in an elevated state.

“Breacher”

A noisy and catchy tune that takes us in another experimental direction. This song is about the negative mental attitude that sends you spiraling more than you needed. You suffer more in fantasy than in real life.

“Spellcraft”

This song is for the basement dwellers who hardly live outside of their head. A romantic letter to all kinds of fantasy and the nostalgia that comes with it, whether you play roleplaying games, video games, or spend your time in fiction. This is for you.