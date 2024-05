Bacchae announce new album, release “Next Time”

13 hours ago by Em Moore

Bacchae have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Next Time and will be out on July 5 via Get Better Records. The album was recorded with J. Robbins and features 10 tracks including their single “Cooler Talk” which was released last month. The band has also released the title track. Bacchae released their album Pleasure Vision in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.