Bacchae announce new album, release “Next Time”

Bacchae
Bacchae have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Next Time and will be out on July 5 via Get Better Records. The album was recorded with J. Robbins and features 10 tracks including their single “Cooler Talk” which was released last month. The band has also released the title track. Bacchae released their album Pleasure Vision in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Next Time Tracklist

Try

Cooler Talk

Next Time

Just A Rat

Drop Dead Gorgeous

New Jersey

Dead Man

Feeling the Same

Evening Drive

Wicked Fountain