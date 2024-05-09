Bikini Kill announce openers for upcoming North American tour

Bikini Kill have announced the openers for their upcoming North American tour. The Ghost Ease, Death Valley Girls, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Cheap Perfume, Blisster, Sweeping Promises, Shadow Show, Retail Simps, Birthday Girl, and Birthday Girl DC will be joining them on select dates. Bikini Kill will be touring touring Europe and the UK in June. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
AUG 15Los Angeles, CAThe Wilternw/The Ghost Ease
AUG 16Los Angeles, CAThe Wilternw/Death Valley Girls
AUG 18San Francisco, CAThe Warfieldw/The Ghost Ease
AUG 19San Francisco, CAThe Warfieldw/Black Belt Eagle Scout
AUG 21Forest Grove, ORGrand Lodgew/The Ghost Ease
AUG 23Olympia, WASouth Sound Block Party
AUG 25Salt Lake City, UTUnion Event Centerw/Cheap Perfume, Blisster
AUG 27Denver, COMission Ballroomw/Sweeping Promises
AUG 29Milwaukee, WIThe Riverside Theaterw/Shadow Show
AUG 30Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed (Indoor)w/Shadow Show
AUG 31Detroit, MIMasonic Cathedral Theatrew/Shadow Show
SEP 03Toronto, ONHistoryw/Retail Simps
SEP 04Montreal, QCL’Olympiaw/Retail Simps
SEP 06Portland, MEState Theatrew/Sweeping Promises
SEP 07Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/Birthday Girl
SEP 08Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/Sweeping Promises
SEP 10Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hallw/Sweeping Promises
SEP 11Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstagew/Sweeping Promises
SEP 12Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstagew/Birthday Girl DC