Bikini Kill have announced the openers for their upcoming North American tour. The Ghost Ease, Death Valley Girls, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Cheap Perfume, Blisster, Sweeping Promises, Shadow Show, Retail Simps, Birthday Girl, and Birthday Girl DC will be joining them on select dates. Bikini Kill will be touring touring Europe and the UK in June. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|AUG 15
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|w/The Ghost Ease
|AUG 16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|w/Death Valley Girls
|AUG 18
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|w/The Ghost Ease
|AUG 19
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|w/Black Belt Eagle Scout
|AUG 21
|Forest Grove, OR
|Grand Lodge
|w/The Ghost Ease
|AUG 23
|Olympia, WA
|South Sound Block Party
|AUG 25
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Union Event Center
|w/Cheap Perfume, Blisster
|AUG 27
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|w/Sweeping Promises
|AUG 29
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Riverside Theater
|w/Shadow Show
|AUG 30
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed (Indoor)
|w/Shadow Show
|AUG 31
|Detroit, MI
|Masonic Cathedral Theatre
|w/Shadow Show
|SEP 03
|Toronto, ON
|History
|w/Retail Simps
|SEP 04
|Montreal, QC
|L’Olympia
|w/Retail Simps
|SEP 06
|Portland, ME
|State Theatre
|w/Sweeping Promises
|SEP 07
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|w/Birthday Girl
|SEP 08
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|w/Sweeping Promises
|SEP 10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|w/Sweeping Promises
|SEP 11
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|w/Sweeping Promises
|SEP 12
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|w/Birthday Girl DC