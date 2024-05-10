John Joseph announces new book ‘Destroying Monsters’

John Joseph, formerly of Cro-Mags and currently of Bloodclot, will release a new book. It's called Destroying Monsters and it's out via his own Grace Publishing. The first half of the book talks about Joseph's own struggle with addiction. The second half talks about techniques and skills Joseph uses for staying clean. The book is expected out this summer. Joseph stated: "This took a lifetime of lessons in the school of hard knocks and years to write. The first 1/2 is the story of my struggle with the disease over the years. The 2nd half is the way out. What methods myself and others in long term recovery use to stay clean and sober. Many are struggling now and hopefully this book can bring some light into their darkness."