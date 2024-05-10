John Lydon cancels North American Q&A tour

John Lydon of Sex Pistols and P.I.L. has canceled all the North American dates on his upcoming Q+A tour. European dates will go ahead as planned. Lydon's representatives issued a statement: "Unfortunately due to scheduling and production issues John Lydon's planned Q&A tour of North America this Fall has been canceled for the foreseeable future. Please contact your ticket vendor for refund information. We apologise for any inconvenience, we know John's North American fans were looking forward to seeing him. For the avoidance of doubt, all remaining UK dates will go ahead as planned."