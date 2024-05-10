Today marks the release of Shannon and The Clams’ seventh studio album The Moon is in the Wrong Place and we have exciting news for all fans of the band! We will be giving away a pair of tickets for their upcoming show at the Concert Hall in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, May 25! To be eligible you must live in Toronto or in the Greater Toronto Area and be over 19 years of age. If you want to score the tickets, send us an email at podcast@punknews.org, tell us what your favourite song off their new album is, and why you want to go. The contest closes on May 20. Good luck!!