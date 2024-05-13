Death Lens break down their album 'Cold World'!

Today we are thrilled to bring you a track-by-track breakdown of Los Angeles-based punks Death Lens ! We caught up with the band to talk about the stories behind the tracks on their new album Cold World which came out earlier this month via Epitaph Records . Guitarist Matt Silva, vocalist Bryan Torres, and guitarist Jhon Reyes spoke about certain tracks. Listen to the album and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

<a href="https://deathlens.bandcamp.com/album/cold-world">Cold World by Death Lens</a>

Cold World Track-by-Track Breakdown ”Fucked Up”

This is probably the closest you’ll get me to write a love song. This song is not about two people falling in love, but instead falling in love with yourself and putting yourself first. Forget about the mess of what drives you mad, but instead let’s zone in on failures being a part of you and owning up to our mistakes. We’re all human and we make them every single day, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. - Bryan Torres

”Disturb the Peace”

When we were writing the album we had already made a few mid tempo, more melodic songs and I think we wanted a change of pace. We went in the studio with the skeleton of DTP and I was still figuring out leads. Eventually I wanted something simple and in your face without overthinking it. After throwing in the divebomb and sharp bendy leads it really matched the aggressiveness and message of Bryan’s lyrics. - Matt Silva

”Turnout”

”Turnout” was a fairly quick song to write. We got a cabin in Idyllwild in the winter so we can focus on finishing the album. We brought full drums and amps to the cabin and started throwing out ideas. Jhon and I were really inspired by the band Fucked Up when writing “Turnout”. We really focused on getting a catchy lead that really compliments Bryan’s vocals and the vocal harmonies. This was a fun song to write! - Matt Silva

”Limousine” I’ve always struggled to live a normal 9 to 5 life with a normal job and bosses and higher ups who rarely care for us. Mundane lifestyle, felt like I was a zombie. I said fuck that! We work most of our life and then we die.. this can’t be the meaning of life. I wrote this as a fuck you song and as a drive for those who wanna push for their dreams to one day leave the day/night job life and find their true passion. - Bryan Torres

”Nothing’s Forever”

The solo in this one was my homage to Noel Gallagher. Obviously can’t solo like that dude but his style inspires me a lot and this song is just a banger. The harmonies on this song top to bottom are too good and I’m very proud of this song. Can’t wait to see people cry! - Jhon Reyes

”Vacant”

I’ve always been a huge Sum 41 fan, and that chorus lead always gives me “In Too Deep” vibes. A very lighthearted and playful song with a punchy chorus that always has you pressing replay. The message of the song is very relatable to our fans which makes this a fun one to play live.- Jhon Reyes

”Bruised”

I knew this song would make the record ever since Bryan first brought the idea to me. The ‘90s inspired leads, the beautiful harmonies, and the explosion of the chorus gives me goosebumps every time. I spent 3 days learning how to play that intro piano and I’m very proud of it. It’s probably my favorite track on the record.- Jhon Reyes

”Memory Hotline”

I think “Memory Hotline” really showed how well we work together in the writing process. We would get together at Bryan’s house and this song just flowed. We had the rhythm and Bryan instantly had a melody for the chorus. From there everything fell into place so naturally. It’s definitely one of the more catchy songs we’ve written. To me it really shows the progress and growth in our sound. - Matt Silva

”Not Enough”

I think this will be the underrated song of the record since it almost didn’t make the cut. But i’m glad it did because it has such a powerful chorus with the sickest lead. The song has a lot of dissonant tones which is definitely an upgrade from your typical Death Lens power chords. Can’t forget that super sick breakdown either at the end. The way the song cuts off abruptly at the end gives me goosebumps. I hope the fans take some time to listen to this one and appreciate it like I do. -Jhon Reyes

”Cold World”

It’s a damn cold one too. The world is crumbling in front of our eyes, our politicians make things worse, our younger generations are drifting away and we have countries taking over countries creating massive graves of the innocent. We want love as humans, but pride, selfishness and anger has engulfed many of us. We have to change this and love each other as one community. - Bryan Torres

”Lo Que Será”

This is my anti-love song. My one song where it takes you on a journey of how I got there. The song starts with a joyful message on being enamored and creating a message of hope, but only to end with despair. A song inspired by the words of the great philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein who believed in cheerful despair. - Bryan Torres