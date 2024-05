56 minutes ago by Em Moore

UltraBomb, the band made up of Greg Norton of Husker Du, Finny McConnell of The Mahones, and Jamie Oliver of UK Subs, have released a new song. It is called “Rage Bomb” and is off their upcoming album Dying to Smile which will be out on June 7 via DC-Jam Records. UltraBomb released their album Time to Burn in 2022. Check out the song below.