Soul Glo have announced East Coast tour dates for the US and Canada for this summer. Upchuck will be joining them on all dates. Soul Glo are currently touring North America with Mannequin Pussy and released their album Diaspora Problems in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 14
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|Jul 15
|Fete Music Hall
|Providence, RI
|Jul 16
|Space Gallery
|Portland, ME
|Jul 18
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC
|Jul 19
|Le Festif!
|Bale-St-Paul, QC
|Jul 21
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, ON
|Jul 22
|The Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 23
|The Song and Dance
|Syracuse, NY