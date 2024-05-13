The April edition of Em Tells You What to Listen to is now up! On episode #649.98 of the Punknews Podcast Em plays tracks by The Slime, Pillow Queens, The Anti-Queens, Eyewash, Half Past Two, Gel, Terry Green, Doubt, Cross Dog, The Drew Thomson Foundation, Anthony Green, Bad Moves, Riotnine, Guhn Twei, Ekko Astral, Danbert Nobacon and the Axis of Dissent, Heavenly Blue, Excuse Me, Who Are You?, Jhariah, Bad Beat, Suzie True, Bacchae, Candy Apple, Garden Home, and so many more. Listen to the episode below!
