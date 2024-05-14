Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by The Sleeveens! The video is for their song “Metallica Font” and was directed and animated by Maxwell Sebastian. Speaking about the song, front person Stefan Murphy said,



“When I was a kid growing up in Dublin I used to pretend that I loved Metallica just so that I could write their name all over my desk and schoolbooks etc. It’s not that I disliked them, it’s just that I hadn't really heard that many of their songs so I just played along with the gang so I could have access to the use of their font. When I finally became familiar with their music I definitely liked it - but I feel like the power of their original logo was what really drew me in. I used to write everything in Metallica font for a few years.

The song is about friendship and having that Ride or Die comrade who means so much to you that you’d consider committing their name to Metallica Font. It’s basically about friends having each other's back.

I hope Metallica gets to hear it someday.”