The Blood Brothers have announced that they will be reissuing their 2004 album Crimes for its 20th anniversary. The reissue includes an expanded double LP with B-sides and etching along with a 20-page booklet that includes new liner notes and photos. The reissue will be out on October 4 via Epitaph Records and Smartpunk Records. The band has also announced their first headlining tour since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov. 02
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency Ballroom
|Nov. 03
|San Francisco CA
|The Regency Ballroom
|Nov. 06
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory
|Nov. 07
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|Nov. 08
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|Nov. 10
|Denver, CO
|The Summit
|Nov. 12
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Nov. 14
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Nov. 15
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Dec. 07
|Austin, TX
|The Mohawk
|Dec. 09
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|Dec. 11
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|Dec. 13
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Dec. 14
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Dec. 20
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|Dec. 21
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall