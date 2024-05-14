The Blood Brothers have announced that they will be reissuing their 2004 album Crimes for its 20th anniversary. The reissue includes an expanded double LP with B-sides and etching along with a 20-page booklet that includes new liner notes and photos. The reissue will be out on October 4 via Epitaph Records and Smartpunk Records. The band has also announced their first headlining tour since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album. Check out the dates below.