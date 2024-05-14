The Blood Brothers to reissue 'Crimes', announce first US tour in 10 years

The Blood Brothers have announced that they will be reissuing their 2004 album Crimes for its 20th anniversary. The reissue includes an expanded double LP with B-sides and etching along with a 20-page booklet that includes new liner notes and photos. The reissue will be out on October 4 via Epitaph Records and Smartpunk Records. The band has also announced their first headlining tour since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov. 02San Francisco, CAThe Regency Ballroom
Nov. 03San Francisco CAThe Regency Ballroom
Nov. 06Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory
Nov. 07Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco
Nov. 08Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco
Nov. 10Denver, COThe Summit
Nov. 12Portland, ORRevolution Hall
Nov. 14Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Nov. 15Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Dec. 07Austin, TXThe Mohawk
Dec. 09Boston, MAParadise Rock Club
Dec. 11Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
Dec. 13New York, NYIrving Plaza
Dec. 14New York, NYIrving Plaza
Dec. 20Chicago, ILThalia Hall
Dec. 21Chicago, ILThalia Hall