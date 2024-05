Tours 4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Blood Brothers have announced that they will be reissuing their 2004 album Crimes for its 20th anniversary. The reissue includes an expanded double LP with B-sides and etching along with a 20-page booklet that includes new liner notes and photos. The reissue will be out on October 4 via Epitaph Records and Smartpunk Records. The band has also announced their first headlining tour since 2014 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album. Check out the dates below.