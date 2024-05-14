Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by The Penske File! The video is for their song “Will We Ever Know” and features footage filmed on their recent tour of Europe by Victor Wiercioch. Speaking about the song, bassist and vocalist James Hall said,



“When writing this song I was definitely in one of the biggest lows of my life. The song comes from different perspectives that I imagined for myself and others all while going back to the question "Will we ever know?” As time drifts further from when the song was written, it continues to have different meanings. However, the thought of not truly knowing what the future has in store for any one of us holds true.”

"Will We Ever Know" is off their album Half Glow which was released in 2023 and spoke to guitarist and vocalist Travis Miles about it last year. The Penske File will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal on May 18 and will be playing a handful of shows around Ontario and Europe this spring. Watch the video below!