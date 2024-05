Nihiloceros has released a new album. It's called "Dark Ice Balloons" and it's out now. The band's Mike B said, "“Dark Ice Balloons” instead explores the places between the worlds of living and the dead. Just opening up the possibilities within our consciousness of different heavens and hells and all the weird places in between somehow felt a whole lot cozier than everything being simply blinked out of existence." You can hear the whole album, below.