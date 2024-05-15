Family Dinner to release debut album, share “Helianthus” video

New York-based rockers Family Dinner have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called God Looks Out For Fools and will be out on August 16 via Other People Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Helianthus” which was directed by Anthony Altamura. Family Dinner will be playing Pouzza Fest on May 19 in Montreal and have a handful of North American dates supporting Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. The band released a handful of singles in 2023 and their EP You’re So Cool in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

God Looks Out For Fools Tracklist

Horny Beach Trash

Revenge Dress

Shache

Stubborn Hearts Club

Shine On

God Looks Out For Fools

Parasite

M.P.D.G.

Morning Haze

Dark Waves

Helianthus

Early Sunsets Over Harbor Isle

DateCityVenueDetails
May 17Toronto, ONHorseshoe Tavernw/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
May 18Buffalo, NYElectric Cityw/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
May 19Montreal, QCCleopatra’s Pouzza Fest
May 20Philadelphia, PAThe Foundryw/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
May 21New York, NYGramercy Theatrew/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
May 22Washington, DCThe Atlantisw/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
May 31Patchouge, NY89 Northw/ Head Automatica
July 20Amityville, NYAMHw/ Drug Church