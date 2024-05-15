Family Dinner to release debut album, share “Helianthus” video

New York-based rockers Family Dinner have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called God Looks Out For Fools and will be out on August 16 via Other People Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Helianthus” which was directed by Anthony Altamura. Family Dinner will be playing Pouzza Fest on May 19 in Montreal and have a handful of North American dates supporting Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. The band released a handful of singles in 2023 and their EP You’re So Cool in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
God Looks Out For Fools Tracklist
Horny Beach Trash
Revenge Dress
Shache
Stubborn Hearts Club
Shine On
God Looks Out For Fools
Parasite
M.P.D.G.
Morning Haze
Dark Waves
Helianthus
Early Sunsets Over Harbor Isle
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|May 17
|Toronto, ON
|Horseshoe Tavern
|w/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
|May 18
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|w/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
|May 19
|Montreal, QC
|Cleopatra’s Pouzza Fest
|May 20
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Foundry
|w/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
|May 21
|New York, NY
|Gramercy Theatre
|w/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
|May 22
|Washington, DC
|The Atlantis
|w/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
|May 31
|Patchouge, NY
|89 North
|w/ Head Automatica
|July 20
|Amityville, NY
|AMH
|w/ Drug Church