Family Dinner to release debut album, share “Helianthus” video

New York-based rockers Family Dinner have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called God Looks Out For Fools and will be out on August 16 via Other People Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Helianthus” which was directed by Anthony Altamura. Family Dinner will be playing Pouzza Fest on May 19 in Montreal and have a handful of North American dates supporting Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. The band released a handful of singles in 2023 and their EP You’re So Cool in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.