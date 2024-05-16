Swami and the Bed of Nails announce debut album, share “Privacy” video

by Em Moore
Swami and the Bed of Nails, the band made up of Swami John Reis (Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes, Drive Like Jehu), Jason Koukounis (Hot Snakes, Night Marchers), Richard Larson, Tommy Kitsos (Night Marchers), and Mark Murino (Dirty Sweet), have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called All Of This Awaits You and will be out on August 2 via Swami Records/BMG. The band has also released a video for their new song featuring vocals by Rob Crow and Richard Larson, “Privacy” which was directed by David Da Cruz. Check out the video and tracklist below.
All of This Awaits You
How Are You Peeling?
Harbour Freight
Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish
Teen Hate
Privacy
Lost In Bermondsey
Shock and Awe
Don’t Wait
Beware the Halo