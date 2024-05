5 hours ago by John Gentile

GWAR has re-released their first album, Hell-O. The new version is out via the band directly and includes remastered sound as well as expanded art, which includes archival photos and drawings. The release is on Vinyl, CD, and digital format. This is the first proper re-release of the album since its 1988 issue (aside from a few CD repressings of the original material in the early 90s.)