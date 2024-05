, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza is a three-part documentary about the historic music festival. The series includes interviews with founder Perry Farrell of Janes Addiction and Porno for Pyros, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine inch Nails, Rage Against the Machine, Ice-T, Metallica and more. That's out May 21 via Paramount Plus. You can see the trailer below.