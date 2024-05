7 hours ago by Em Moore

Milwaukee-based Okay Omen, made up of members of Live Tetherball Tonight, Sugar Stems, and Garden Home, have released a new song. It is called “Clerestory” and is off their upcoming four-track EP, Echoes of Loss, which will be out in the summer. Okay Omen released their debut EP So It Goes… in 2023. Check out the song below.