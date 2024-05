T.S.O.L. have released a video for their new single "Darker my Love." The video is directed by Gavin Holmes and it's off a 12-inch EP out via Strange Club Records. The release date is June 21 and the track list is: "A Darker My Love (2004 Version): :White American (New Version)"; "Politics (The Damned)*; "Perfect day (Lou Reed)". You can see the video below.