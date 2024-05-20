UK Subs and Dead Boys release combo covers EP

Uk Subs and Dead Boys have recorded a collaborative covers EP (that is, both bands play together on all the songs, and it is not a "split EP.") The release features Charlie Harper on the mic, Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome and longtime Subs bassist Alvin Gibbs along with relative newcomers Steve Straughan and Stefan Häublen. They cover the Rolling Stones "Paint It Black," Beatles' "Taxman," and Yardbirds "For Your Love."

The release is called The Carnaby Street EP, it's a 7-inch, and it is out June 28 via Cleopatra.