Respire to release new album, share “Distant Light of Belonging” video

Respire
by

Respire have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hiraeth and will be out on July 26 via Dine Alone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Distant Light of Belonging” which features live footage of the band. Respire released their album Black Line in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Hiraeth Tracklist

Keening

The Match, Consumed

Distant Light of Belonging

First Snow

Home of Ash

Voiceless; Nameless

The Sun Sets Without Us

We Grow Like Trees in Rooms of Borrowed Light

Do The Birds Still Sing

Farewell (In Standard)