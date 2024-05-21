Respire to release new album, share “Distant Light of Belonging” video

by Em Moore
Respire have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hiraeth and will be out on July 26 via Dine Alone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Distant Light of Belonging” which features live footage of the band. Respire released their album Black Line in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Hiraeth Tracklist
Keening
The Match, Consumed
Distant Light of Belonging
First Snow
Home of Ash
Voiceless; Nameless
The Sun Sets Without Us
We Grow Like Trees in Rooms of Borrowed Light
Do The Birds Still Sing
Farewell (In Standard)