GEL have announced North American tour dates for this fall. MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, and Smallman Records will be joining them on select dates. GEL will be releasing their new EP Persona on August 16 via Blue Grape Music and released their album Only Constant in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|7/20
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|w/ Have Heart
|7/26
|Norwalk, CT
|District Music Hall
|w/Fiddlehead
|7/27
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|w/Fiddlehead
|7/29
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|w/Fiddlehead
|7/31
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement East
|w/Fiddlehead
|8/1
|Atlanta, GA
|Terminal West
|w/Fiddlehead
|8/2
|Louisville, KY
|Porto
|w/Fiddlehead
|9/10
|Washington DC
|Atlantis
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond
|9/11
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond
|9/12
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond
|9/14
|St. Louis, MO
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/15
|Iowa City, IA
|Gabe’s
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/16
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/18
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/19
|Cudahy, WI
|X Ray Arcade
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/24
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen Printing
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/25
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/27
|Louisville, KY
|Louder than Life
|9/29
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|9/30
|Austin, TX
|Empire Control Room
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/2
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge
|10/3
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA Side Stage
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/4
|Los Angeles, CA
|El Rey
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/5
|San Francisco, CA
|Brick & Mortar
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/7
|Seattle, WA,
|Madame Lou’s
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/8
|Portland, OR
|Mission Theater
|10/10
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock
|10/12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/13
|Denver, CO
|Oriental Theater
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/15
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/19
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
|10/21
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|w/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond