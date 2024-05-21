GEL announce North American tour

GEL have announced North American tour dates for this fall. MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, and Smallman Records will be joining them on select dates. GEL will be releasing their new EP Persona on August 16 via Blue Grape Music and released their album Only Constant in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
7/20Boston, MARoadrunnerw/ Have Heart
7/26Norwalk, CTDistrict Music Hallw/Fiddlehead
7/27Philadelphia, PAUnion Transferw/Fiddlehead
7/29Durham, NCMotorco Music Hallw/Fiddlehead
7/31Nashville, TNThe Basement Eastw/Fiddlehead
8/1Atlanta, GATerminal Westw/Fiddlehead
8/2Louisville, KYPortow/Fiddlehead
9/10Washington DCAtlantisw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond
9/11Buffalo, NYRec Roomw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond
9/12Toronto, ONVelvet Undergroundw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond
9/14St. Louis, MOBlueberry Hill Duck Roomw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/15Iowa City, IAGabe’sw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/16Omaha, NEReverb Loungew/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/18Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entryw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/19Cudahy, WIX Ray Arcadew/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/24Detroit, MIEdgemen Printingw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/25Columbus, OHAce of Cupsw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/27Louisville, KYLouder than Life
9/29Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall Upstairsw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
9/30Austin, TXEmpire Control Roomw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/2Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Lounge
10/3San Diego, CASOMA Side Stagew/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/4Los Angeles, CAEl Reyw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/5San Francisco, CABrick & Mortarw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/7Seattle, WA,Madame Lou’sw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/8Portland, ORMission Theater
10/10Sacramento, CAAftershock
10/12Salt Lake City, UTKilby Courtw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/13Denver, COOriental Theaterw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/15Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneckw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/19New York, NYBowery Ballroomw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond, The Mall
10/21Boston, MAThe Sinclairw/ MSPAINT, Destiny Bond