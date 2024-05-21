Listen to the new EP and read a track-by-track by Pure Hex!

Today we are thrilled to bring you a track-by-track of the new EP by Bay Area-based shoegaze band Pure Hex ! The EP is called Spilling and came out earlier this month via Neon Bloodbath. We caught up with the band to hear their thoughts about the songs on the EP. Listen and read below!

<a href="https://purehex.bandcamp.com/album/spilling">Spilling by Pure Hex</a>

Spilling Track-By-Track Breakdown Infinity Spin

We wanted to start this album out with a bang. “Infinity Spin” is the punchiest ripper on this half of the record. Thematically, this song comes just before the beginning and right after the end of the cycle–the looming realization that maybe you just don’t matter that much in the grand scheme of things, and you’re just a tiny piece of everything. Sorry!

She Comes Up

The oldest song on this half of the record. We wrote this when Luke joined the band, maybe two years ago now, and have been playing it live for a while. It set the stage for our sound changing a little with the addition of a new member. It’s an epic one, especially at the end.

Fray

This song is fun! Probably our happiest sounding tune. You could bounce to this track. The words are pretty anxious, ironically. Will everything you are working towards actually be realized? How much can you actually predict the future? Oh, not at all? Ok.

Not Animal

”Not Animal” is an epic one. The words are cutting, the guitars are catchy. This song traces the jagged edge of a universal threat to those plagued with anxiety; relapse, regression, and making the same mistakes over and over.