On May 18, Guitar Wolf played at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Hans Condor opened the show. Guitar Wolf released their live album BLACK LEATHER BOMB LIVE at WWWX in 2023 and released their album LOVE&JETT in 2019. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.