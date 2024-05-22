Oceanator to release new album, shares “Get Out” video

Oceanator
by

Oceanator has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called Everything Is Love and Death and will be out on August 30 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for “Get Out” which was directed by Paul DeSilva has also been released. Oceanator released Nothing’s Ever Fine in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Everything Is Love and Death Tracklist

First Time

Lullaby

Cut String

Happy New Year

Get Out

Home for the Weekend

Be Here

All the Same

Drain the Well

Drift Away

Won’t Someone