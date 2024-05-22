Oceanator to release new album, shares “Get Out” video

by Em Moore
Oceanator has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called Everything Is Love and Death and will be out on August 30 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for “Get Out” which was directed by Paul DeSilva has also been released. Oceanator released Nothing’s Ever Fine in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Everything Is Love and Death Tracklist
First Time
Lullaby
Cut String
Happy New Year
Get Out
Home for the Weekend
Be Here
All the Same
Drain the Well
Drift Away
Won’t Someone