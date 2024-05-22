Dropkick Murphys have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Pennywise and The Scratch will be joining them on all dates. Dropkick Murphys released their album Okemah Rising in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 24
|New York, NY
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|Sep 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met
|Sep 26
|Mississauga, ON
|Great Canadian Resort Theatre
|Sep 27
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|Sep 30
|Fayetteville, AR
|JJ’s Live
|Oct 01
|Dallas, TX
|The Factory in Deep Ellum
|Oct 05
|Mesa, AZ
|Mesa Amphitheatre
|Oct 06
|Las Vegas, NV
|Brooklyn Bowl (no Pennywise)
|Oct 08
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Oct 09
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Oct 13
|Vancouver, BC
|Harbour Convention Centre
|Oct 15
|Penticton, BC
|Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
|Oct 16
|Calgary, AB
|Big Four Building
|Oct 17
|Edmonton, AB
|Edmonton Convention Centre
|Oct 18
|Saskatoon, SK
|Sasktel Centre
|Oct 19
|Winnipeg, MB
|Burton Cummings Theatre
|Oct 20
|Bismarck, ND
|Bismarck Event Center
|Oct 22
|Milwaukee, WI
|Riverside Theater
|Oct 23
|Rochester, MN
|Mayo Civic Center Auditorium
|Oct 24
|Bloomington, IL
|Grossinger Motors Arena
|Oct 25
|Grand Rapids, MI
|20 Monroe Live
|Oct 27
|Amherst, MA
|Mullins Center