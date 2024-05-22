Dropkick Murphys / Pennywise / The Scratch (North America)

Dropkick Murphys
by Tours

Dropkick Murphys have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Pennywise and The Scratch will be joining them on all dates. Dropkick Murphys released their album Okemah Rising in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 24New York, NYThe Rooftop at Pier 17 
Sep 25Philadelphia, PAThe Met 
Sep 26Mississauga, ONGreat Canadian Resort Theatre
Sep 27Detroit, MIThe Fillmore Detroit 
Sep 30Fayetteville, ARJJ’s Live 
Oct 01Dallas, TXThe Factory in Deep Ellum 
Oct 05Mesa, AZMesa Amphitheatre
 Oct 06Las Vegas, NVBrooklyn Bowl (no Pennywise)
Oct 08Denver, COFillmore Auditorium 
Oct 09Salt Lake City, UTThe Union 
Oct 13Vancouver, BCHarbour Convention Centre 
Oct 15Penticton, BCPenticton Trade and Convention Centre 
Oct 16Calgary, ABBig Four Building 
Oct 17Edmonton, ABEdmonton Convention Centre
Oct 18Saskatoon, SKSasktel Centre
Oct 19Winnipeg, MBBurton Cummings Theatre 
Oct 20Bismarck, NDBismarck Event Center 
Oct 22Milwaukee, WIRiverside Theater 
Oct 23Rochester, MNMayo Civic Center Auditorium 
Oct 24Bloomington, ILGrossinger Motors Arena
Oct 25Grand Rapids, MI20 Monroe Live 
Oct 27Amherst, MAMullins Center