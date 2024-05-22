Me First and the Gimme Gimmes cover “Estos Celos”, announce US tour dates

by Em Moore
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have released a cover of “Estos Celos” by Vincente Fernandez. The cover is off their upcoming album Blow It…At Madison’s Quinceanera! which will be out on June 14 via Fat Wreck Chords. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be touring Europe starting in June and will be touring the US in August. Check out the song and US dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|14 Aug
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|15 Aug
|Reno, NV
|Virginia Street Brewhouse
|17 Aug
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Hall
|19 Aug
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|21 Aug
|Denver, CO
|The Summit
|22 Aug
|Albuquerque, NM
|Sunshine Theater
|23 Aug
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|24 Aug
|Las Vegas, NV
|Brooklyn Bowl
|27 Aug
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|28 Aug
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|30 Aug
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|01 Sep
|Seattle, WA
|Bumbershoot
|02 Sep
|Portland, OR
|Crystal Ballroom
|03 Sep
|Bend, OR
|Midtown Ballroom
|05 Sep
|Chico, CA
|Senator Theater
|06 Sep
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom
|07 Sep
|Monterey, CA
|Golden State Theatre