Me First and the Gimme Gimmes cover “Estos Celos”, announce US tour dates

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have released a cover of “Estos Celos” by Vincente Fernandez. The cover is off their upcoming album Blow It…At Madison’s Quinceanera! which will be out on June 14 via Fat Wreck Chords. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be touring Europe starting in June and will be touring the US in August. Check out the song and US dates below.