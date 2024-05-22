Me First and the Gimme Gimmes cover “Estos Celos”, announce US tour dates

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have released a cover of “Estos Celos” by Vincente Fernandez. The cover is off their upcoming album Blow It…At Madison’s Quinceanera! which will be out on June 14 via Fat Wreck Chords. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be touring Europe starting in June and will be touring the US in August. Check out the song and US dates below.

DateCityVenue
14 AugSacramento, CA Ace of Spades
15 AugReno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse
17 AugBoise, ID Treefort Music Hall
19 AugSalt Lake City, UT The Depot
21 AugDenver, CO The Summit
22 AugAlbuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
23 AugPhoenix, AZ The Van Buren
24 AugLas Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
27 AugPomona, CA The Glass House
28 AugSan Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
30 AugAnaheim, CA House of Blues
01 SepSeattle, WA Bumbershoot
02 SepPortland, OR Crystal Ballroom
03 SepBend, OR Midtown Ballroom
05 SepChico, CA Senator Theater
06 SepSan Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom
07 SepMonterey, CA Golden State Theatre