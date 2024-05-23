Bob Vylan have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this fall. Tickets go on sale on May 24. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun earlier this year. Bob Vylan will be touring the US and Canada this fall. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 22
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Oct 23
|Guildhall
|Portsmouth, UK
|Oct 25
|Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 26
|University
|Plymouth, UK
|Oct 27
|Great Hall
|Cardiff, UK
|Oct 29
|NX
|Newcastle, UK
|Oct 30
|SWG3 Galvanizers
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 31
|Leadmill
|Sheffield, UK
|Nov 02
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 03
|02 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Nov 05
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Nov 07
|Brixton Electric
|London, UK
|Nov 17
|Luxor
|Cologne, DE
|Nov 18
|Headcrush
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 20
|Frannz
|Berlin, DE
|Nov 21
|Transformator
|Wroclaw, PL
|Nov 22
|Bike Jesus
|Prague, CZ
|Nov 23
|Kulturquartier
|Stuttgart, DE
|Nov 25
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|Nov 27
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL
|Nov 28
|Trix Hall
|Antwerp, BE