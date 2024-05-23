Bob Vylan announce tour dates (EU / UK)

Bob Vylan
by Tours

Bob Vylan have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this fall. Tickets go on sale on May 24. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun earlier this year. Bob Vylan will be touring the US and Canada this fall. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 22ChalkBrighton, UK
Oct 23GuildhallPortsmouth, UK
Oct 25Marble FactoryBristol, UK
Oct 26UniversityPlymouth, UK
Oct 27Great HallCardiff, UK
Oct 29NXNewcastle, UK
Oct 30SWG3 GalvanizersGlasgow, UK
Oct 31LeadmillSheffield, UK
Nov 02AcademyManchester, UK
Nov 0302 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Nov 05Rock CityNottingham, UK
Nov 07Brixton ElectricLondon, UK
Nov 17LuxorCologne, DE
Nov 18HeadcrushHamburg, DE
Nov 20FrannzBerlin, DE
Nov 21TransformatorWroclaw, PL
Nov 22Bike JesusPrague, CZ
Nov 23KulturquartierStuttgart, DE
Nov 25Petit BainParis, FR
Nov 27PatronaatHaarlem, NL
Nov 28Trix HallAntwerp, BE