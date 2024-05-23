Gulfer break up, announce final shows (ON and QC)

Gulfer
Gulfer have announced that they will be breaking up and playing three farewell shows. The band announced their breakup in a short post on Instagram that simply reads,

”GULFER 2011-2024. 3 shows before we go. Thanks for listening.”

The shows will take place in July. Gulfer released their fourth (and now final) album Third Wind earlier this year and we spoke to bassist David Mitchell about it in January. See the post in full and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 13Bar Le “Ritz” PDBMontreal, QCw/Taupe, Pnoom
Jul 19Monarch TavernToronto, ONw/The Neverminds, Growing Fins, Heavy Sweater
Jul 20Rainbow BistroOttawa, ONw/Dolonia, Still Life and Street