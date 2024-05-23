Gulfer have announced that they will be breaking up and playing three farewell shows. The band announced their breakup in a short post on Instagram that simply reads,



”GULFER 2011-2024. 3 shows before we go. Thanks for listening.”

The shows will take place in July. Gulfer released their fourth (and now final) album Third Wind earlier this year and we spoke to bassist David Mitchell about it in January. See the post in full and dates below.