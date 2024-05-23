The Dollyrots release video for “Trees Sway”

by Em Moore
The Dollyrots have released a video for their song “Trees Sway”. The song is off their album Night Owls which was released earlier this year. The band will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|6/14
|The Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|6/15
|Twilight Cafe
|Portland, OR
|6/16
|John Henry’s
|Eugene, OR
|6/17
|Harlow’s
|Sacramento, CA
|6/18
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|6/19
|Full Circle
|Fresno, CA
|6/20
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|6/21
|The Siren
|Morro Bay, CA
|6/22
|The Parish at HOB
|Anaheim, CA
|6/23
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|7/11
|Jack Rabbits
|Jacksonville, FL
|7/12
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|7/13
|Neighborhood Theater
|Charlotte, NC
|7/15
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|7/16
|Lovedrafts Brewing
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|7/17
|Cafe Nine
|New Haven, CT
|7/18
|The Stone Church
|Brattleboro, VT
|7/19
|Sonia
|Cambridge, MA
|7/20
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|7/21
|Alchemy
|Providence, RI
|7/23
|MilkBoy
|Philadelphia, PA
|7/24
|Atlas Brew Works
|Washington, DC
|7/25
|Ember Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|7/26
|The Radio Room
|Greenville, SC
|7/27
|Tin Roof
|Charleston, SC