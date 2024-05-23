The Dollyrots release video for “Trees Sway”

The Dollyrots
by

The Dollyrots have released a video for their song “Trees Sway”. The song is off their album Night Owls which was released earlier this year. The band will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
6/14The FunhouseSeattle, WA
6/15Twilight CafePortland, OR
6/16John Henry’sEugene, OR
6/17Harlow’sSacramento, CA
6/18Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
6/19Full CircleFresno, CA
6/20The EchoLos Angeles, CA
6/21The SirenMorro Bay, CA
6/22The Parish at HOBAnaheim, CA
6/23CasbahSan Diego, CA
7/11Jack RabbitsJacksonville, FL
7/12MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
7/13Neighborhood TheaterCharlotte, NC
7/15Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
7/16Lovedrafts BrewingMechanicsburg, PA
7/17Cafe NineNew Haven, CT
7/18The Stone ChurchBrattleboro, VT
7/19SoniaCambridge, MA
7/20KingslandBrooklyn, NY
7/21AlchemyProvidence, RI
7/23MilkBoyPhiladelphia, PA
7/24Atlas Brew WorksWashington, DC
7/25Ember Music HallRichmond, VA
7/26The Radio RoomGreenville, SC
7/27Tin RoofCharleston, SC