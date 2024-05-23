Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Long Island-based HEAVYHEX! The video is for their new song “Worthwhile” and was directed by Richie Duque. Speaking about the song lead vocalist Dave Gastiaburo said,



”’Worthwhile’ is a song about self worth. Emphasizing the importance of respect and sincerity in all relationships. If it isn’t being reciprocated and the connection is tilted, then prioritizing self care becomes essential. Sometimes the only person you can count on is you.”

The song is off HEAVYHEX’s album True To You which was released earlier this month via Bridge Nine Records. Watch the video below!