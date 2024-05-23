State Faults to release new album, share “Palo Santo” video

State Faults have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Children of the Moon and will be out on July 26 via Deathwish Inc and Dog Knights. The band has also released a video for their new song “Palo Santo” which was directed by Timmy Lodhi. State Faults will be touring the Western US and BC with Frail Body starting in July and released their album Clairvoyant in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.