Slapshot have announced US tour dates for this fall. Ignite, Death By Stereo, and School Drugs will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale May 24. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 24
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Sep 25
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Sep 26
|Middle East Downstairs
|Cambridge, MA
|Sep 27
|Market Hotel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 28
|Salty’s Beach Bar
|Lake Como, NJ
|Sep 29
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 30
|Bunker Brew Pub
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Oct 01
|Harrisbug Midtown Arts
|Harrisburg, PA