Listen to the new track by Slitasje!

Today we are thrilled to bring you a premiere of the new track by Trondheim-based punk rockers Slitasje! The track is called “Ett Iiv” and is off their upcoming album Mandag Morgon. Speaking to Punknews about the track lead singer Sushila Gautam said,



”’Ett liv’ means ‘A Life’. It reflects on the worth of a life. Of going through life, feeling changes. On how who you are, who you love or how you look affects the worth of your life and the road your life takes.”

Mandag Morgon will be out everywhere on June 28 via Dirt Cult Records and you can pre-order it right here. Listen to the song below!