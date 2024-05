4 hours ago by Em Moore

Sublime have released their first new song in 28 years. It is called “Feel Like That” and features vocals from the late Bradley Nowell (taken from an old recording of the song) and Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure along with Jakob Nowell. The song was originally demoed in 1996 and bootlegged for years under the name “Eileen”. The song is available digitally now via Skunk Records. Check out the song below.