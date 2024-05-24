Leaving Time: “Wish”

Leaving Time
by

Jacksonville-based shoegaze band Leaving Time have released a new song. It is called “Wish” and is available digitally now via Sunday Drive Records. Leaving Time are currently touring the US with Hollow Suns and released their EP collection I + II in 2023. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
5/24Wilkes-Barre, PAGuild Hall
5/25Queens, NYTrans-Pecos
5/26Philadelphia, PAFoto Club
5/28Silver Spring, MDQuarry House Tavern
5/29Richmond, VABandito’s
5/30Raleigh, NCKings
5/31Charleston, SCLO-Fi Brewing
6/01Jacksonville, FLThe Walrus