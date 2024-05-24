Leaving Time: “Wish”

by Em Moore
Jacksonville-based shoegaze band Leaving Time have released a new song. It is called “Wish” and is available digitally now via Sunday Drive Records. Leaving Time are currently touring the US with Hollow Suns and released their EP collection I + II in 2023. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|5/24
|Wilkes-Barre, PA
|Guild Hall
|5/25
|Queens, NY
|Trans-Pecos
|5/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Foto Club
|5/28
|Silver Spring, MD
|Quarry House Tavern
|5/29
|Richmond, VA
|Bandito’s
|5/30
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|5/31
|Charleston, SC
|LO-Fi Brewing
|6/01
|Jacksonville, FL
|The Walrus