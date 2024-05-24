Australian post-hardcore band Blind Girls have announced summer tour dates for the US and Canada. Heavenly Blue will be joining them on select dates. Blind Girls released their album The Weight of Everything in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 5
|Seattle WA
|Black Lodge
|Jul 6
|Saturday Portland OR
|Star theatre
|Jul 7
|Sunday Berkley CA
|924 Gilman Street
|Jul 8
|Sacramento CA
|DNL Studios
|Jul 9
|Bakersfield CA
|415 BKFD
|Jul 10
|Los Angeles CA
|Coyote studios
|Jul 11
|Pomona CA
|The Haven
|Jul 12
|San Diego CA
|Che Cafe
|Jul 13
|Los Angeles CA
|Bad Dogg
|Jul 14
|Phoenix AZ
|Ground Zero Studios
|Jul 16
|Albuquerque NM
|Rens Den
|Jul 17
|Oklahoma OK
|The Sanctuary
|Jul 18
|Denton TX
|Andys bar
|Jul 19
|Austin TX
|Empire
|Jul 20
|San Marcos TX
|Private Park
|Jul 21
|Houston TX
|1810 Ojeman
|Jul 22
|Washington DC
|Secret Show(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 23
|Philadelphia PA
|Kensington Palace(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 24
|Richmond VA
|Persistent Vision(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 25
|Baltimore MD
|Metro Gallery(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 26
|New Brunswick NJ
|Cinco De Mayo(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 27
|Brooklyn NY
|Gold Sounds(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 28
|Providence RI
|AS220(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 29
|Boston MA
|Coco’s Club House(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 30
|Pittsburgh PA
|Mr Roboto(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Jul 31
|Detroit MI
|Secret show(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Aug 1
|Waterloo ON
|Maxwells(w/Heavenly Blue)
|Aug 2
|Toronto ON
|New Friends Fest (HB only)
|Aug 3
|Toronto ON
|New Friends Fest (BG only)