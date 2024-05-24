Blind Girls / Heavenly Blue (US and Canada)

Blind Girls
by Tours

Australian post-hardcore band Blind Girls have announced summer tour dates for the US and Canada. Heavenly Blue will be joining them on select dates. Blind Girls released their album The Weight of Everything in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jul 5Seattle WABlack Lodge
Jul 6Saturday Portland ORStar theatre
Jul 7Sunday Berkley CA924 Gilman Street
Jul 8Sacramento CADNL Studios
Jul 9Bakersfield CA415 BKFD
Jul 10Los Angeles CACoyote studios
Jul 11Pomona CAThe Haven
Jul 12San Diego CAChe Cafe
Jul 13Los Angeles CABad Dogg
Jul 14Phoenix AZGround Zero Studios
Jul 16Albuquerque NMRens Den
Jul 17Oklahoma OKThe Sanctuary
Jul 18Denton TXAndys bar
Jul 19Austin TXEmpire
Jul 20San Marcos TXPrivate Park
Jul 21Houston TX1810 Ojeman
Jul 22Washington DCSecret Show(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 23Philadelphia PAKensington Palace(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 24Richmond VAPersistent Vision(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 25Baltimore MDMetro Gallery(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 26New Brunswick NJCinco De Mayo(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 27Brooklyn NYGold Sounds(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 28Providence RIAS220(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 29Boston MACoco’s Club House(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 30Pittsburgh PAMr Roboto(w/Heavenly Blue)
Jul 31Detroit MISecret show(w/Heavenly Blue)
Aug 1Waterloo ONMaxwells(w/Heavenly Blue)
Aug 2Toronto ONNew Friends Fest (HB only)
Aug 3Toronto ONNew Friends Fest (BG only)