We are super excited to announce that we are giving away a pair of tickets to see Spiritual Cramp on their upcoming world tour!! The pair of tickets is for their show on June 15 at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Smirk, Doflame, and Klockwise will be joining Spiritual Cramp at this show. If you want to be the lucky winner, send an email to podcast@punkenws.org telling us your favourite song from their self-titled album and why you want to go! To be eligible you MUST be over 18 years of age and live in Toronto or the Greater Toronto Area. The contest will close on June 10. Good luck!