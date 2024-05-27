Firewalker announce new EP, share “Carry My Own Torch”

by Em Moore
Boston-based hardcore band Firewalker have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hell Bent and will be out on June 28 via Triple B Records. The band has also released a new track called “Carry My Own Torch”. Firewalker released their Demo in 2022 and released The Roll Call in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Hell Bent Tracklist
Devil’s Favorite Toy
Carry My Own Torch
Hell Bent Ft. Justice Tripp
Lit Up With Fire
LImbo
Play Dead
Scorcher II
Shackled
Cold Day