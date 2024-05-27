Firewalker announce new EP, share “Carry My Own Torch”

Firewalker
by

Boston-based hardcore band Firewalker have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hell Bent and will be out on June 28 via Triple B Records. The band has also released a new track called “Carry My Own Torch”. Firewalker released their Demo in 2022 and released The Roll Call in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Hell Bent Tracklist

Devil’s Favorite Toy

Carry My Own Torch

Hell Bent Ft. Justice Tripp

Lit Up With Fire

LImbo

Play Dead

Scorcher II

Shackled

Cold Day